KDN agencies mobilised for East Coast flood relief efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has responded to the flood disaster in the East Coast and mobilsed relief efforts in an integrated manner through the Integrated Enforcement Coordinating Committee (JKPB).

KDN in a statement today said the JKPB led by the police is backed by the Malaysian Immigration Department, Malaysian Prisons Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), People’s Volunteer Corp (RELA), National Registration Department and National Anti-Drug Agency .

“A total of 683 police personnel from Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan contingents have been deployed to assist in the flood operation and for this purpose, 1,257 police vehicle assets and emergency equipment including 52 boats, 31 vans, 108 four-wheel drive vehicles and 42 trucks have been mobilised,” read the statement.

In addition, 1,343 RELA members were also deployed to help flood victims at the relief centres in Kelantan and Terengganu, with the use 17 vehicles assets including three lorries, 10 four-wheel drive vehicles and three vans.

According to the statement MMEA was on standby with 59 personnel in the affected states along with four land assets.

The National Registration Department and the Malaysian Immigration Department will also provide free services for the replacement of identity cards, passports and birth certificates to all flood victims whose important documents were destroyed.

The services would be implemented via mobile bus at the affected areas.

KDN also reminded the public to abide by the instructions of the authorities adding that the ministry was always committed to monitoring and providing assistance to anyone in need of emergency assistance during flood disasters.

For information on the flood situation contact the PDRM Malaysian Control Centre (MCC) at 03-22663333/03-2266 3444/03-2266 3451 or MERS 999. - Bernama