KDN and MACC to collaborate in probe over alleged corrupt practices at KLIA

SUNGAI PETANI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations of corruption by immigration officers in handling foreign tourists at the country’s entry points.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry had no objection to the investigation by the commission.

“The Home Ministry will extend our fullest cooperation to MACC,“ he told reporters after launching the national-level People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) 51st-anniversary celebration at its northern region training centre in Bukit Selambau here.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that the National Registration Department (JPN) and the Immigration Department – both under the purview of the Home Affairs Ministry – are being investigated for corruption and power abuse.

A news portal on Thursday reported that a commotion occurred at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when a minister allegedly attempted to “rescue” a female Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The minister was said to have barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass.

Commenting on the KLIA incident, Saifuddin said the inspection of visitors entering the country by Immigration officers is a common practice, which is also a practice by immigration staff in other countries.

He said there were cases of visitors given the ‘Not To Land’ notice, but the number was very small.

“For example, for visitors from China, an average of only between 50 and 60 people are issued the NTL and there are also from other countries, but the number is very small,” he added.-Bernama