KDN approves 380,000 foreign workers under relaxation of hiring plan

PADANG BESAR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has approved the applications of 380,000 foreign workers under a plan to facilitate the hiring of workers to meet the country’s economic needs in the post-pandemic period.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry implemented the plan based on Bank Negara’s recommendation to ease the conditions for hiring foreign workers.

“So far KDN has approved 380,000 applications from foreign workers who overstayed and did not have valid documents, so that they could immediately seek employment.

“This relaxation is given in several critical sectors like plantation, agriculture, manufacturing and services,” he told reporters after visiting the Padang Besar ICQS Complex today.

Also present were Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Perlis state secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and Perlis Immigration director Khairul Amin Taib.

Under the first phase of the plan, industry players needed to hire up to 518,000 foreign workers, he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said this was important for the country’s economy, which is expected to grow at 4.5 per cent as stated in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Budget 2023 speech yesterday.

On another matter, he said KDN was in the final stage of acquiring body cameras for use by its agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said the ministry was in the process of finalising contrators which qualify to handle the procurement of these body cameras, involving a RM30 million allocation approved by the Finance Ministry last year. - Bernama