KDN approves procurement 4 helicopters for MMEA

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has approved the procurement of four helicopters worth RM600 million for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was to strengthen MMEA in carrying out its duties to protect the country’s sovereign waters via white hull diplomacy.

“Our economic assets such as oil and gas platforms, which is the main contributor to the country’s economic growth, is located in our territorial waters,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the 15th anniversary and a training passing out parade for MMEA officers at Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (Amsas), here today.

His speech was read out by KDN secretary-general Datuk Jamil Rakon. Among those present were MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som and Amsas director First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said.

Elaborating further, Muhyiddin said there were 349 oil and gas platforms in the country’s waters in addition to a nearly 77,000 cargo and oil vessels passing through the Strait of Malacca annually.

Muhyiddin also said that the ministry had agreed to provide an additional allocation of RM3 million for facility repair work at Amsas, bringing the total allocation for the purpose to RM6 million this year.

He also hoped MMEA would be able to maintain zero piracy activities in the country’s waters recorded last year. - Bernama