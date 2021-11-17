KDN considering additional housing assistance for police personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is considering providing additional housing assistance for police personnel in line with the ministry’s commitment to ensure the welfare of members of the security forces.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said this would also include looking into the need to repair and upgrade existing police quarters or build new ones.

“Currently, they are getting housing allowance of RM300 and another RM300 in cost of living allowance (COLA). We are also considering providing other assistance for police personnel nationwide,“ he said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who wanted to know the Home Ministry’s measures in overcoming the issue of high house rental, especially in urban areas, for low-ranking police officers who do not stay at police quarters.

To the original question from Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjong Malim) on a policeman’s salary, Ismail said the lowest salary is RM1,220, which is the minimum starting salary for Junior Police Officers and Support Constables.

The amount does not include allowance and other incentives, he added.

He said the salary structure and service scheme of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was improved in 2016 in line with Service Circular No. 2 of 2016 under the Rationalisation of the PDRM Service Scheme for the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).

“It involved all levels of schemes in PDRM, namely Skim perkhidmatan Pegawai Kanan Polis; Skim Perkhidmatan Pegawai Rendah Polis and Konstabel; Skim Perkhidmatan Pegawai Rendah Polis dan Konstabel Orang Asli; and Skim perkhidmatan Pegawai Rendah Polis dan Konstabel Sokongan,“ he added. — Bernama