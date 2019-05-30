KDN denies allegations 100,000 Chinese nationals granted citizenship

PUTRAJAYA: Allegations that 100,000 Permanent Resident identity card holders (MyPR) from China were granted citizenship under the Pakatan Harapan administration are baseless and irresponsible, said the Home Ministry (KDN) today.

According to KDN, based on the National Registration Department (JPN) record from May 10 2018 to May 15 2019, only 37 individuals from that country were granted citizenship.

“Citizenship is the highest award of the Federal Government and the exclusive right would not be arbitrarily offered, said KDN in a statement.

Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president, Datuk Hamidah Osman was reported as making the claim and called on the government to review the proposal to relax the entry of tourists from China and India into the country to boost the tourism industry.

According to KDN, the application for citizenship can only be applied after the foreigner has fulfilled all the conditions stipulated under Part III of the Federal Constitution and the Citizenship Rules 1964 as well as other legislative requirements in effect such as immigration regulations.

“Each application is scrutinised as it would cause the foreigner to enjoy privileges and rights enjoyed by Malaysians,“ he said.

KDN said the ministry is also committed to ensure all granting of citizenship is in order and based on the principles of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama