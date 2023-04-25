KDN explores use of technology, innovation to increase surveillance along country’s border

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Home Ministry (KDN) is currently exploring the possibility of using technology and innovation based systems, including artificial intelligence (AI) like drones when uniformed bodies carry out their duties along the borders of the country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the government lacks the resources to build a new fencing along the border of Malaysia-Thailand, especially in Kedah and Perlis, due to the long distance involved.

“I have gone to see the fencing along the border in Padang Besar, Perlis. In the aspect of security control along the border, it does not only involve fencing but also drones and Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) at strategic locations.

“We need to explore such a possibility due to the high cost involved in the maintenance of the fencing that sprawls over a long distance. Therefore, due to the lack of resources to build new fences, we must look at preserving the existence fence,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri and giving out contributions at the General Operations Force (PGA) Tactical Camp (Martak PGA), here today.

“I personally hope we can receive enough CCTV to increase surveillance at strategic locations throughout the border and assist police, especially PGA, as the frontliners in ensuring the security of the country.

“This is because by using CCTV extensively, we will be able to record anything suspicious and the information will be useful for the authorities to gather information and plan security measures,” he said. -Bernama