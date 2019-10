PONTIAN: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has not received any formal request from any party to review the ban on the publication of the ‘Inisiatif Jalur & Jalan Meraih Manfaat Bersama’.

Its minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix), said the ministry would need to review and examine the law to see whether there was room for appeal.

“However we are open for our purpose is to determine any form of ideology and so on does not influence or affect the people in the country.

“Regardless whether any of the leaders intend to appeal and so forth or the author himself wishes to do so, I have no objection provided there are solid basis why the matter (comic) should be reviewed,“ he told reporters after a friendly meeting with all agencies and departments under the ministry at the Pontian District Police Headquarters, here, today.

He said what was important on the part of the KDN was in terms of public safety and security.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,250 comics had been seized by the KDN.

The Pagoh MP said this while commenting on a call from DAP leaders to review the ban on the controversial comic.

Yesterday, DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang urged KDN to review the decision to ban the comic, which was announced on Wednesday.

On Oct 23, the KDN had instructed a prohibition order on three publications of ‘Inisiatif Jalur & Jalan Meraih Manfaat Bersama’ as well as its English and Chinese versions through P.U. (A) 288/2019.

According to the ministry, the prohibition order was in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984 (Act 301).

In a statement, the KDN said the publication was subject to a banned order because it had content that could be detrimental to public order and security. — Bernama