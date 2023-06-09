KDN looking into reopening shortcut at BSI CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Home Ministry is looking into the proposal to reopen the ‘shortcut’ at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a joint committee chaired by him and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had been formed to look into matters related to overcoming traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway.

“The shortcut is one of the aspects that is given serious attention by the committee. Others are routes for lorries, worker buses, normal vehicles including motorcycles and pedestrians,“ he told reporters after giving a talk at Taman Dahlia last night.

He was asked to comment on a news report which highlighted that hundreds of pedestrians, including pregnant women and senior citizens, are asking for the shortcut to be reopened. - Bernama