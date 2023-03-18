KDN: No compromise on those who incite racial issues

LENGGONG: The Home Ministry (KDN) will not hesitate to take stern action against any quarters who incite racial sentiments to preserve the unity and harmony of the multiracial society in this country.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, said every citizen has the right to freedom of speech but is still subject to existing rules and laws.

“Based on existing laws, the authorities will continue to carry out their responsibilities to maintain the country’s safety, peace, and racial harmony.

“Therefore, all quarters are reminded to avoid raising sensitive matters especially related to religions and races in this country,” he said when met at the Lenggong Umno Division delegates meeting at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would oppose any attempts to set the people against one another and raise the racial and religious “temperature’ in the country.

In a related development, Shamsul Anuar also urged the public to act as the eyes and ears of the government by reporting any racial issues sparked by any group to the authorities.

“We want this negative thing to be avoided because the diversity of culture, religion and race in this country is the pillar of our strength,” he said. - Bernama