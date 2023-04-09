KDN opens Baitul Mahabbah as temporary shelter for foreign children

NILAI: The Home Ministry Affairs (KDN) has opened a temporary settlement, known as Baitul Mahabbah, for foreign children who were previously placed at the Immigration depots, said its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) today.

He said the Immigration Department had relocated 23 children, aged 10 and below, and 10 babysitters, comprising mothers of the children concerned, at the centre.

They were from the Immigration depots in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih, KLIA and Eco Millennium Beranang, he said at the opening of Baitul Mahabbah at Premis Tadika Kompleks Kediaman Kakitangan Awam (KKKA), Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

The location was first identified by the ministry last Aug 22 to accommodate the first group of 80 children, he said, adding that there are currently 1,382 detainees aged 18, with some of them without guardians.

Saifuddin Nasution said the children would stay at the premises upon completion of their documentation for deportation to their respective country of origin.

He said the children were transferred to Baitul Mahabbah from the Immigration depots on humanitarian grounds and it was made in line with the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of children regardless of status as stated in the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

A total of 28 immigration officers, assisted by 22 members from the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and assistant medical officers from the Health Ministry will work in shifts at the centre, he said, adding that several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also contributed basic necessities such as disposable diapers, clothes, milk and food to the centre. -Bernama