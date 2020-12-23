KDN reviewing proposal on implementation of IDN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) through the National Registration Department (NRD) is reviewing the proposal on the implementation of the National Digital Identity (IDN), in line with current technological developments and needs.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said the government understands the issues often faced by customers who were required to submit copies of their identity card for certain transactions, including when dealing with the NRD.

“IDN is a verification platform which is expected to benefit and make a positive impact to individuals, the public and private sectors in meeting the needs to verify identities when conducting digital transactions.

“However, this IDN initiative will not replace the use and function of MyKad. Instead, it will further enhance the security mechanisms used in MyKad,” he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Negara today.

In this regard, he said online transactions are expected to be more secure and there will be less hassle for customers having to provide copies of their MyKad, as the electronic verification is based on biometric characteristics.

On proposals to change or improve the existing identity card to curb identity theft or forgery, Ismail said the security features of the existing MyKad are of high quality using laser technology to enable the details and photograph of the identity card holder to be printed and embedded onto the plastic.

“If there is any amendment or forgery, it can be detected easily and quickly. As such the ministry is of the view that the security features of the existing MyKad are adequate and well-protected against forgery syndicates,” he said. -Bernama