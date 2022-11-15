KDN seizes 6,914 unapproved copies of the Quran in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The Home Ministry’s (KDN) Enforcement and Control Division seized 6,914 copies of the Quran found to be without the approval of the Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board worth RM563,370 in Kedah.

Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said the seizure was made at a shop and storage premises in Pendang at about 11 am on Nov 13 by a team from the ministry’s headquarters with the cooperation of Kedah KDN.

“A total of 2,874 copies of the Quran were seized for offences under Section 8 (1) of the Printing of Quranic Text Act 1986 and 4,024 copies under Section 14 (1) of the same act.

“In addition, 16 books were confiscated for offences under Section 7 (1) and Section 8 (2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984,” he told a press conference at the Kedah KDN building here today.

Nik Yusaimi said the seizure was based on information and intelligence carried out since 2018, which led to the successful raid through ‘Ops Naskhah’ which was launched nationwide on Oct 1.

He said a man in his 40s, believed to be the seller and distributor of the seized items, was detained for further investigation before being released, adding that the man was suspected of actively selling the Quran copies online.

“We will discuss with the deputy public prosecutor to bring the man to court,” he said. - Bernama