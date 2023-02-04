KDN staff reminded to not compromise on integrity-related matters

GEORGE TOW: The Home Ministry (KDN) has reminded all staff in its departments and agencies not to compromise on matters related to integrity.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said all heads of departments and agencies are responsible for monitoring and reminding its officers and staff to always maintain integrity no matter what the situation.

“To all members of KDN departments and agencies, I wish to remind you that there cannot be any compromise in your work when it comes to integrity,” he said in a speech at Majlis Rahman Berbuka Puasa with KDN staff, here today.

Also present at the event was Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said as a frontline ministry and department, he hopes KDN will further increase its commitment to give the best services to the public even though it is the fasting month.

“This month, which is full of blessings, gives us the opportunity to double the reward with various acts of worship including carrying out the duties and responsibilities that we have been entrusted,“ he added. - Bernama