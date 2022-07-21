KDN to implement master plan to combat cross-border criminal activities, human trafficking

PUTRAJAYA: A comprehensive master plan for border control will be implemented to combat cross-border criminal activities including human trafficking, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Through the plan, he said the assets of all security agencies would be combined to ensure better and more effective control at the national borders.

“In addition, we will have a single border agency and the latest technology will be used to control people coming in and out of the country,“ he told a press conference after officiating at the 2022 Immigration Day Celebration here today.

Hamzah said this when commenting on the measures to be taken by the government following the report that Malaysia has again been given the lowest rank in the US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022 as it remains in Tier 3 for the second consecutive year.

In the report, it was revealed that the government failed to meet the minimum standards on efforts to stop human trafficking.

Commenting on the report, Hamzah said it was subjective reporting and also took into account various perceptions on Malaysia’s efforts in tackling human trafficking.

“The report was also influenced by actions taken by employers who abuse and exploit their workers by withholding their passports, making them work illegally, not paying wages and not providing suitable accommodation,“ he said.

Hamzah stressed that the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons (MAPO) led by the Home Ministry, (KDN) had always taken strategic and decisive action to combat human trafficking in Malaysia.

Among the strategic actions that have been implemented are amendments to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which came into effect on Feb 22 and the National Action Plan on Anti-Trafficking in Persons 2021-2025 (NAPTIP 3.0).

“We have also enhanced existing collaborations through a whole-of-nation approach with various stakeholders at the domestic and international levels,“ he said.

He said KDN and MAPO were committed to preserving the rights of victims of human trafficking and have ensured that stern action are taken against those directly involved or abetting the crime.

On Subsection 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or SOSMA, Hamzah said he was open to discuss with any party, including the opposition, on improving the act.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved a motion to quash the house’s decision on March 23 which rejected the extension of the enforcement of Subsection 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, 2012 (SOSMA).

The motion tabled in accordance with the House of Representative’s Standing Order 36 (3) was approved after a vote which saw 105 Members of Parliament agree while 83 disagreed and 32 were not present.

Following the decision, KDN will re-submit the motion to extend the enforcement of Subsection 4 (5) of the Act which allows the 28-day detention period to be maintained for another five years beginning July 31, during this Parliament session. - Bernama