KDNKA instructed to coordinate aid for stranded Segamat residents

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) has been instructed to coordinate all forms of assistance for residents who were stranded by floods in Segamat, Johor.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Abdullah Sani said the coordination of the assistance covers air and water routes to ensure the welfare of the residents remained intact.

“I have instructed KDNKA director Datuk Hazani Ghazali to coordinate the assistance, such as using a helicopter to send essential supplies to the residents in areas where roads were closed due to the floods.

“There are 3,961 flood victims from 1,047 families housed at 53 relief centres in the district,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 337 personnel from various enforcement agencies had been deployed in the flood operations so far.

“The Police General Operations Force (GOF), Marine Police, Air Operations Force, Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will also be mobilised for post-flood operations,” he added. - Bernama