KEDA deny issuing application forms for Binjal PPD housing project

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) has denied issuing application forms for the Pusat Pertumbuhan Desa (PPD) housing project in Binjal, Kubang Pasu.

Its general manager Datuk Kamarudin Abd Akib said KEDA had received information from the public of application forms being sold by irresponsible parties for between RM30 and RM50.

“KEDA has yet to make any offer or issue any application forms for the housing project, so if there are people selling such forms, ignore them as they are scammers.

“We will issue official forms attached with copy-proof security codes and serial numbers soon. The forms are free of charge and can only be collected at the KEDA office,” he said at the KEDA Aidilfitri open house here today.

He said KEDA had learned of fake forms being sold after several individuals had inquired about the status of their applications.

“The project that took off in 2021 offers 50 housing units and is expected to be completed in August and will be ready for full occupancy next year.

“We have yet to lodge a police report for the time being on the matter but once again I want to remind the public not to fall for such scams,” he added. -Bernama