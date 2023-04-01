Kedah Aerotropolis: Sanusi to meet PM to give detailed briefing

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon to give a detailed explanation about the proposed Kedah Aerotropolis project.

Muhammad Sanusi said this is to clarify that the project will be carried out through the private funding initiative (PFI) and will not involve allocations from the federal government.

“I have instructed KXP Airport City Holding Sdn Bhd to set up a meeting with the prime minister because I was made to understand that he has yet to get a full picture of the project and believes that it will require government funding.

“Since the federal government’s financial situation is less encouraging, the decision must be to put the project on hold. Therefore, I want to meet (the prime minister) and give a full explanation,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive councillors meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

For the record, the Kulim International Airport (KXP) is one of the components of the Kedah Aerotropolis mega project.

Muhammad Sanusi further said that in order to implement the project, the state needs to obtain the permission of the federal government, especially regarding land acquisition, while anything related to the development of airports is under the jurisdiction of the Transport Ministry.

“Two weeks ago, we conducted interviews and evaluation sessions for companies interested in developing Kedah Aerotropolis, and two companies were shortlisted. Several more technical aspects will be identified for the companies to fulfil.

“So, the state government hopes that the federal government can give its support so that the project can be implemented and bring economic progress in Kedah and other northern states,” he said. - Bernama