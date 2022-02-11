Kedah allocates RM5m as special assistance for the needy

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state assembly was today told that the state government has set aside RM5 million as a special allocation to assist the needy so as to ease their burden.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the special assistance was to support those who are in need, especially rubber tappers, farmers whose incomes were affected and children who could not afford to continue their studies at higher learning institutions.

The allocation is also to help poor families who cannot afford to support their children’s education, families who lost their source of income due to the death of the head of the family, religious teachers and mosque officials.

“I believe our sincerity in helping the poor people of Kedah and to assist the children of the poor people to secure education would inspire those who are financially rich and big corporates to contribute towards the fund (Tabung Tengku Mahmud), so as to ensure the success of such initiatives,“ he said when winding up debate on the 2023 Kedah Budget at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said the needy and the poor who are not able to feed their families or provide the basic needs of their families who also be assisted by the state government through an additional intiative and provided a pack of rice (5kg) and essential items worth RM50.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said investigations on the alleged illegal mining of Rare Earth Elements (REE) at the Bukit Enggang forest reserve in Sik would continue and two compounds amounting to RM630,000 was imposed on a Chinese national.

However, he did not reveal details since it may interfere in the investigations.

“There are many issues involved and I cannot openly reveal. I can only say what I can. If I reveal here, there is a chance that they will escape on the other side...there are many confidential matters to be discussed and once settled I can openly provide details,“ he said.

On Monday, the Menteri Besar was reported as saying that the state government was raking in revenue after suffering loses due to illegal mining of REE in the Bukit Enggang forest reserve and that a Chinese national was issued compound twice.

Muhammad Sanusi had said the compound was a maximum RM500,000 for illegal mining of REE and RM130,000 for encroaching the forest reserve.

The compound was paid on Oct 11.

The state assembly resumes tomorrow. - Bernama