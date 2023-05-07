Kedah APM identifies 38 locations at risk of water surge

YAN: The Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) has identified 38 recreational areas and rivers in 10 districts at risk of water surge and mud flood incidents.

Kedah APM deputy director Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusoff said in the Baling district, 11 locations are at risk of the incidents, such as Lata Bukit Hijau; Lata Celak Iboi; Ulu Legong Hotspring; Lata Baling; Lata Bayu and Lata Nering.

“In Sik, the identified locations are Lata Mengkuang; Rimba Takwa Recreational Area; Lata Charok Rambai; Lata Batu Hampar Hujung Bandar and Sungai Viral.

“Five locations have also been identified in Yan, namely Titi Hayun; Seri Perigi Waterfall; Batu Hampar Waterfall; Sungai Badak Recreational Park and Sungai Bukit Kuari,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Muaz said in Kulim, the areas identified are Sungai Sedim and Ulu Paip recreational camps, Lata Bukit Hijau and Air Putih Junjung Recreational Park, as well as Lubuk Semilang, Durian Perangin, Telaga Tujuh and Temurun Waterfall in Langkawi.

“In Kuala Muda district, it involves three locations, namely the Batu Pahat Waterfall, Damai Park Resort and Tupah Recreational Forest, while in the Padang Terap district, the areas are Puncak Janing Eco Forest Park and Sungai Seraya Waterfall,” he said.

Apart from that, the Bukit Wang and Sungai Batu recreational areas in Kubang Pasu, and Bukit Perak Recreational Forest (Pendang) and Batu Hampar Air Putih (Bandar Baharu).

In this regard, Mohd Muaz advised the public to be extra careful when visiting the recreation areas to avoid any untoward incident, especially in the current unpredictable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, he said that Kedah APM has 120 rescue personnel who are fully trained and ready to be mobilised in the event of a disaster. -Bernama