Kedah approves bill to increase legal age of marriage for girls to 18

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah State Assembly (DUN) today passed the Islamic Family Law (Kedah Darul Aman) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2022 relating to the age limit for marriage and polygamy laws.

Kedah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Juhari Bulat said the amendment to the enactment involved raising the marriageable age for women from 16 to 18, as well as raising the punishment for polygamy without court permission to one year in jail or an RM3,000 fine, compared to six months’ jail or a fine of RM1,000 previously.

“If you still want to get married due to any problem, you can apply through the court. If the court finds that the candidate should be allowed (to get married) even if she is 16 years old, she can with the court’s permission. If it’s without the court’s permission there will be a fine,“ he told reporters after the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Meanwhile, Juhari said he rejected the urgent motion on the issue of floods and water surge phenomenon in Baling and Yan by Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh today due to non -compliance with assembly rules.

He said the notice on the motion was given only yesterday, and this did not conform to the 14-day rule for normal private motions, while urgent and important motions required a seven-day notice or at least one day prior with the permission of the Kedah Menteri Besar.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said if the opposition felt the motion was important to be discussed in the assembly immediately, they could come to meet him over the matter.

“It is clear that the motion is to be brought to the assembly at least within 14 working days or brought by the Menteri Besar (for notice within) seven days or at least a day...they did not contact me... if they (opposition) are sincere, please (send a) WhatsApp (message to) me or write a letter,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said was important for the assembly rules to be complied with to ensure that any motions debated were based on accurate facts from the reports of the relevant departments or government agencies and to be fair to all parties.

In this regard, he urged the opposition not to politicise the issue in Baling to the point of forcing him to reveal the individual responsible for approving the Musang King farm project in Gunung Inas.

“I got the report from the Forestry Department, I already have the chronology and know who signed the letter to approve this project, don’t force me to reveal all that, I don’t want a ‘blame game’ and I want to be fair to everyone. We don’t want to find fault with anyone right now, what’s important is the solution,“ he said.

The state assembly has been adjourned sine die. - Bernama