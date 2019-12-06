Kedah becomes first state to station MACC officer at MB’s office

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Kedah became the first state to accept the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) proposal to place its senior officer in the Menteri Besar’s office as an effort to increase the integrity of the state government.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the commission was in the process of identifying a senior officer for that purpose.

“Previously we only had state-level officials. But now, we plan to increase the role of the MACC. In a meeting with the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir) yesterday, he had agreed and announced that he would in principle accept (the proposal).

“Congratulations to Kedah for becoming the first state to accept this offer and to make an announcement about it. We will continue with other states,“ she told a press conference after launching the Anti-Corruption Campaign at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex, here today.

Also present at the event were MACC Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki andKedah MACC Director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap.

Yesterday, Mukhriz announced that the Kedah state government had accepted MACC’s offer to place a senior officer at the Menteri Besar’s office in an effort to prevent corruption and enhance integrity.

The Kedah Menteri Besar was quoted to have said that this was in line with the state government policies to ensure all decisions related to state governance were made with integrity. — Bernama