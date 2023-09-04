Kedah BN, PH set up Unity Leadership Council to face state polls

ALOR SETAR: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) today agreed to establish the Kedah Unity Leadership Council as a platform to prepare for the state election this year.

Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said BN and PH have also agreed to set up four committees under the council, namely the Seats Consultation Committee, Election Committee, Strategic Communications Committee and the Manifesto Committee.

“Datuk Mahfuz Omar, as the Kedah PH chairman, and I as the state BN chairman, will jointly head the council.

“Each committee will be jointly chaired by leaders and members from both parties,” he told a media conference after chairing a BN-PH meeting here today.

Mahdzir said BN and PH leaders have also agreed to hold a round table discussion on April 17 aimed at strengthening cooperation and unity to face the state election.

On seat allocations, Mahdzir said discussions between the two coalitions will continue based on the principles or framework that have been set.

“To strengthen further what we are already doing, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit Kedah during Ramadan for a breaking of fast event and after Aidilfitri for another event here as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said a unity convention will be held on May 20 which will determine the workings of the respective party machinery so that the people can be approached effectively.

“Once the convention is done, we can gauge the number of seats targeted to be won... I am very confident that with unity, we can wrest (the state government), Kedah MADANI will be next after Malaysia MADANI,” he said. - Bernama