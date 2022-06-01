Kedah committed to implement planting padi five times in two years

POKOK SENA: Kedah is committed to carry out planting padi five times every two years to raise output and reduce import of the staple food.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said several entrepreneurs have stated their interest to be involved in the project to plant padi five times in two years.

“We may need a bit more capital initially while infrastructure such as canals should be further expanded. So far discussion (with the related parties) has reached 40 per cent to ensure the success of planting of padi five times in two years.

“We need to reschedule planting, if not we cannot carry it out in areas under Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), and may have to work on areas outside of MADA,” he told a media conference after chairing the Kedah government exco meeting here today.

He said to enable the planting of padi five times in two years, assistance in the form of subsidy for agricultural input such as fertilizer, padi seeds and pesticide for padi farmers would have to be provided.

Muhammad Sanusi said currently Kedah contributes about 43 per cent of the country’s rice production while the federal government imports 34 per cent to meet demand in the country.

“If we succeed in planting padi five times in two years, we may not need to import rice anymore,” he said.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi presented assistance to more than 300 recipients who were affected by floods in Pokok Sena in October last year. - Bernama