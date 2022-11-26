Kedah confident it won’t be marginalised by federal govt

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is optimistic that the state will not be marginalised by the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government although Perikatan Nasional (PN) is now in the opposition bloc.

According to him, the current political landscape, the democratic system, and the federalism concept practised in this country ‘do not allow’ the federal government to do so.

“I think under the federalism system, all states have the same rights, the federal government and the states will continue to cooperate, so I don’t see any problem at all.

...democracy does not allow such things (the federal government side-lining the state government), if they still do it, then they are asking for trouble,“ he told reporters here today.

He was asked about the state government’s hopes for the new government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, PN Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition remained steadfast in its decision not to join the PH-led government, adding that the coalition wanted to strengthen democracy and play an effective check-and-balance role in Parliament.

On polling involving the Padang Serai parliamentary seat for the 15th General Election which will be held on Dec 7, Muhammad Sanusi said he was confident that PN will have an easy victory.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi launched the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Carnival as well as the 100th Anniversary Celebration of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultanah Asma here. - Bernama