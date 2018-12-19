Kedah Customs detains Thai woman, seizes drugs worth RM121,000

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) detained a Thai housewife and seized 2.20 kg of methamphetamine worth about RM121,000 at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex, here last Sunday.

Kedah Customs director Datuk Johari Alifiah said the 45-year-old suspect was detained at 1.24pm shortly after the luggage scanner at the passenger walkway captured a dubious image in her black suitcase.

“The Customs officer who checked the bag found two packages wrapped in brown sticker tape in the sides of the suitcase that also contained some clothing.

“The packages containing white powder, suspected be methamphetamine and weighing 2.20 kg were then confiscated for further investigation,“ he told reporters, here today.

He said checks found that the woman, believed to be used as a drug mule by a certain syndicate, was entering the country for the first time.

“The passport showed that the suspect was travelling from Bangkok to Hadyai before she entered the ICQS complex to get into the country, he said, adding that the suspect, who has three children, would be in remand for 11 days from Dec 17.”

She is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides the death penalty upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in Alor Star, members of the 16th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (16 RAMD) also detained a Thai national and seized 302 kg of ketum leaves estimated at over RM27,000 near a forest area in Padang Terap, yesterday.

6th Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Abdul Aziz Ismail, said the 28-year-old man was arrested at about 1pm with sacks of the ketum leaves at a wooden shed in the area.

They also seized a motorcycle with a Thai registration number.

The sacks of ketum leaves and motorcycle were later handed over to the Padang Terap District Police headquarters for further action. — Bernama