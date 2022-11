ALOR SETAR: In conjunction with the 15th general election (GE15), the Kedah government has declared this Friday and Saturday (Nov 18 and 19) as public holidays.

The Kedah State Secretary’s Office, in a statement today, said the replacement for the Friday (Nov 18) weekend rest day will be on Sunday (Nov 20).

This is in line Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that Nov 18 and 19 will be declared public holidays in conjunction with GE15. - Bernama