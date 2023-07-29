Kedah dominated by straight fights between PH-BN, PN candidates

ALOR SETAR: Most contests in the Kedah state election will be straight fights between candidates from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) - Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance and those from Perikatan Nasional (PN) as nominations closed at 10 am today.

Out of a total of 36 seats, BPH-BN candidates will take on PN candidates in 28 seats while six seats will feature three-corner fights.

Four candidates, PN’s Shamsilah Siru, Hisham Suhaily Othman (BN) and independents Safwan Hanif Shafie and Zulfadli Mohd Yusoff will contest the Ayer Hangat seat, while the Lunas seat will be between five candidates, PH’s Shamsul Anuar Abdullah, Khairul Anuar Ramli (PN) and three independents, N. Rajendaran, S.S. Pannir Selvam and S. Arichindarem.

Caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will defend his Jeneri seat in a straight fight against Sik UMNO division chief Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim yang juga Ketua UMNO Bahagian Sik (BN), while Kedah BN chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is proclaiming himself as the underdog, will face off against PN’s Mohd Radzi Md Amin in Pedu.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and PN’s Mohd Radhi Mat Din will fight for Alor Mengkudu, and Kedah Amanah chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh will defend his Pengkalan Kundor seat against Mardhiyyah Johari of PN.

A total of 83 candidates, including 10 independents, are contesting in Kedah for this state election. There are 1,585,085 voters in the state, 104,284 of them are aged between 18 to 20.-Bernama