Kedah floods: Two relief centres closed, only one remains open

ALOR SETAR: Two flood relief centers in Kedah have been shut down, leaving only one still operating in the Pendang district to accommodate 33 flood victims from 12 families as of 4pm today.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the relief centre in Kubang Pasu which was opened at SK Malau on Nov 9 was closed at 10am.

“Meanwhile, in the Pendang district, the relief centre set up at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah, which opened on Oct 24, was closed at 4pm, after 85 people from 19 families were allowed to return home,” he said, adding that the Dewan Cenderawasih relief centre in the district was the only one in operation now.

Mohd Muaz said once the weather conditions improved and the floodwaters receded completely, all the victims who were at the only remaining relief centre at Dewan Cenderawasih would also be allowed to return. — Bernama