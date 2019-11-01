Kedah forms state-level committee on cleanliness

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government has formed a state-level committee to enhance efforts to ensure the state’s cleanliness, said State Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew.

Tan, who chairs the committee, said members of the committee, which was set up last February, included the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), as the secretariat.

Others are the local authorities (PBT) and the relevant departments and agencies, he told Bernama here.

Tan said among the initiatives taken by the state government for the public to help keep the state clean are the 3R Awareness Programme in schools, gotong-royong programmes and waste separation.

“Cleanliness is not just about looking clean, but it also involves health. If it is not clean, it brings vectors such as mice, flies, cockroaches, insects and bacteria that can threaten human health. So, cleanliness has to be made a culture in the society,” he said.

He said the society should start with ensuring the cleanliness of their house compound and the drainage system in their area by not dumping rubbish into drains, canals and rivers.

“This will make the rivers clean, and even the fish can survive; there will be no problems of clogged drains, which will reduce flash floods and also smell pollution, as well as the cost of treating water,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Alor Star Mayor Datuk Mohd Zohdi Saad said the Alor Star City Council (MBAS) had been working to maintain the city’s cleanliness since last year through a cleanliness campaign.

“Our cleanliness campaign is carried out through community programmes, but there are still people who litter, especially at night markets,” he said in an interview with Bernama recently.

Mohd Zohdi said enforcement action would be stepped up against the litter bugs.

MBAS will also conduct periodic cleaning of rivers in the city to ensure the river water is not polluted, he added.

The government is launching the National Cleanliness Policy on Sunday to transform Malaysia into a clean and sustainable nation through habits and lifestyles that place emphasis on good hygiene practices.

According to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, the objective of the policy is also in tandem with the country’s initiative to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, she added. — Bernama