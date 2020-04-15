Kedah goes ahead with State Assembly sitting tomorrow, with minimum attendance

ALOR STAR: The Kedah State Assembly sitting tomorrow will proceed as scheduled with a minimum number of people in attendance, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

He said the number of people at the opening session will be limited to 50, with the inclusion of the assembly speaker, assembly secretary and 36 state assemblymen as well as the ex officio members such as the state secretary, state health department director and a representative from the State Security Council, but not heads of government departments.

The text of the royal address by the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, will be distributed to all the assemblymen, he told reporters after chairing the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

Mukhriz said the state assembly has to sit before the end of six months from the last session. April 24 is the last date for that sitting.

“Kedah is going ahead with the sitting of the assembly even though it has to be during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” he said.

Mukhriz said that in adhering to the MCO, all those attending the meeting will have their temperature taken, provided with hand sanitisers and required to practise social distancing.

On another matter, the menteri besar said the state government will seek the best initiatives to help petty traders and hawkers in view of the cancellation of the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in Kedah this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people need to have sale of food going. The state government will find the best way to resolve this issue,” he said.

Mukhriz also advised NGOs which wish to make contributions to groups of people in the state during the MCO period to use the proper channel.

“We most welcome contributions from the NGOs, but we hope they can contact the Social Welfare Department to distribute them so that no one is left out,” he said. - Bernama