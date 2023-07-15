Kedah gov't urged to clarify on mining of REE in Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve

KUALA NERANG: The Kedah government needs to clarify various issues related to the mining and theft of rare earth elements (REE) in the Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve in Sik, after several individuals were arrested for trespassing into the area, last month.

Kedah Umno Liaison chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said the state government must be held accountable for any mining of natural resources and minerals whether licenced or carried out illegally.

Mahdzir said the state government's silence on the issue was seen to have given rise to various speculations, including talks that the mining activities in the area were orchestrated by certain parties.

“The state government must take responsibility over what has been happening and if there had been an investigation, a statement should be issued,“ he told a press conference after a presentation of food hampers by Kedah Puteri Umno at Naka here yesterday.

Yesterday, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the police have arrested nine individuals including four Myanmar nationals for alleged involvement in the smuggling of immigrants to be exploited in the illegal mining of REE in the Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve in Sik.

The nine suspects, aged between 21 and 60, were believed to be the agents in the smuggling of the immigrants.

Mahdzir also urged the state government to explain whether any company was given a licence to carry out mining in the area and if the company had fulfilled the criteria. -Bernama