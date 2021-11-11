Kedah govt approves RM2.07 million to repair flood-damaged infrastructures

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has approved an allocation of RM2.07 million for the repair of infrastructures in the state that were damaged in floods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said the allocation approved yesterday was to repair important infrastructures that were under the jurisdiction of the state government to ensure the comfort of the people.

“We will fix the important ones first...for example bridges and roads. For other infrastructures, we will wait until the floods recede,“ he told reporters after launching the Executive Talk Programme in conjunction with state-level World Town Planning Day 2021 celebration here today.

Meanwhile, he said Pendang district was still inundated in ‘banjir termenung’ (stagnant flood) due to the high tide phenomenon and the flood mitigation plan (RTB) was not yet fully ready.

On the water surge phenomenon at the resort area in Bukit Wang, Jitra, he said it had nothing to do with logging activities because no such activities were carried out at the location. — Bernama