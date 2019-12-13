Kedah govt denies issuing documents conferring royal title

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government today denied issuing documents conferring the royal title ‘Ahli Kehormat DiRaja Warisan Kerabat DiRaja Kedah (Warisan Ahmad Tajuddin Mukarram Shah III)’ to any individual.

In a statement, state secretary Datuk Paduka Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim said the government had received reports from members of the public concerning the existence of documents in the form of a title conferment, and purported to bear the signature of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

“The signature of the Sultan of Kedah contained in the documents is not genuine, and the personal crest and seal used are also false,“ said Ammar, adding that a police report on the matter had been lodged. — Bernama