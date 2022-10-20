Kedah govt has identified candidate to replace resigned Exco member: MB

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has identified a candidate to fill the vacancy in the State Executive Council following the resignation of Datuk Suraya Yaacob, says Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the name of the new candidate would soon be presented to the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah for consent.

“We already have the name of the candidate but we cannot announce it yet because we need to get consent from the Sultan of Kedah first,” he told reporters here today when asked if there was a candidate to replace Suraya as chairman of the State Public Works, Water Supply and Water and Energy Resources Committee.

Suraya, who is the Sungai Tiang assemblyman, resigned on Oct 13.

Muhammad Sanusi said he hoped that the position could be filled before the start of the State Legislative Assembly session at the end of the month, and if there was still no replacement by then, he would bear the responsibility of answering questions related to the portfolio during the session.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would be contesting for a Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election, Muhammad Sanusi said he had no such plans.

He added that the division of Parliamentary seats to contest in Kedah among Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties had been completed, but could not be announced yet.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KXP AirportCity Holdings and 10 strategic industry partners for the Kedah Aerotropolis development project. - Bernama