Kedah govt moves in to repair infrastructure damaged in floods

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will expedite repairs of damaged infrastructures due to the floods in several districts in the state after an assessment of the damages has been completed.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said the district offices of Baling, Padang Terap and Pokok Sena are now assessing the damages in the floods and initial evaluation found most of the affected facilities were in Baling district.

“I have discussed with the State Financial Officer. We will expedite the process of repairing (federal government) infrastructure under the responsibility of the state government which was damaged in the floods.

“For example, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) have a joint list. Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) is also looking at burst pipes, and will take immediate action.

“There are also damaged wooden bridges and (concrete) bridges. I understand some long wooden bridges will incur high costs,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after closing an online exhibition programme #MyDigitalMaker “MaiReka” 2021 at Wisma Darul Aman here today. Also present was the State Information, Communications and Multimedia, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Wan Romani Wan Salim.

For the record, 446 flood victims from 139 families were housed at 10 relief centres (PPS) in the Baling, Pendang and Pokok Sena districts in the recent disaster.

Muhammad Sanusi said the flood in the Pendang district did not cause much damage but the residents in the surrounding areas were cut off for several days.

On the factors contributing to the floods in the districts concerned, he said the reports received to date pointed to the heavy rain and not due to the drainage system or other factors.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government was prepared to face any possibility that was expected to take place during the northeast monsoon from November.

In addition, he said the people of Kedah must also take precautionary measures over the high tide phenomenon which is expected to take place from November 4 especially those staying close to the sea and river estuaries.- Bernama