ALOR STAR: The Kedah government and the Pokok Sena MP Service Centre are sponsoring the flight tickets for two family members of Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, one of the Malaysians injured in the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, yesterday, to go to New Zealand.

Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar said they would leave after flight arrangement had been finalised.

“A discussion was held with Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir and with Wisma Putra.

“The mentri besar agreed to sponsor one of the tickets, while the Pokok Sena MP Service Centre will sponsor the other tickets and Wisma Putra will arrange the accommodation for their stay there (New Zealand),” Mahfuz, who is Deputy Human Resources Minister, told reporters after visiting Mohd Tarmizi’s family in Hutan Kampung, near here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Tarmizi’s older sister, Zarina Shuib, 53, said the family was relieved after receiving a Whatsapp from her sister-in-law, Marina Hamzah, 46, saying that Mohd Tarmizi is in stable condition, while her son, Haziq, 17, has still not been found.

Zarina said her sister, Mariani Shuib, 49, and a cousin, Nordina Ahmad Fauzi, 30, would leave for New Zealand after getting the flight tickets.

She also urged all quarters to not disseminate false information on the incident that could hurt the feelings of the victims and their families. — Bernama