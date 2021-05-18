Kedah govt provides 1,000 food baskets for residents in EMCO areas

JITRA: The Kedah government is distributing 1,000 food baskets for residents in Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah who are affected by the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order from today until May 31.

State Women, Family and Community Development and Welfare Committee chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said there are 2,314 houses in the affected areas.

“We provide the aid to ease the burden of the affected residents,” she told Bernama through WhatsApp today.

She said should the residents have any problems during the EMCO period, they should contact the Kubang Pasu Disaster Operations Control Centre, which operates round the clock.

Meanwhile, Azlina Mat Zuki, 46, a resident in Kampung Lubuk Kawah, thanked the state government for the assistance.

a

She said the move to place the affected areas under EMCO was a good move. – Bernama