ALOR SETAR: Datuk Dr Wan Shamsuddin Mohd Yusof (pix), a prominent historian in Kedah and the former chairman of the state Malaysian Historical Society (PSMCK), died at the Kedah Medical Centre here, yesterday evening.

He was 88.

PSMCK chairman Dr Ibrahim Bakar said Wan Shamsuddin died of old age at 6.15 pm and his remains have been taken to his family home here.

“I was shocked upon learning of his death because I have just met him recently. This is a very huge loss not only to PSMCK but also Kedah because he was like an encyclopedia due to his love for history,” Ibrahim told Bernama when contacted last night.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Wan Shamsuddin, whom he described as an irreplaceable figure.

He said when PSMCK was under his leadership, Wan Shamsuddin’s legacy had left a great impact in the exploration of interest towards historical and cultural activities in the state.

“Datuk Wira (Dr) Wan Shamsuddin had shown keen interest in conducting research as well as producing highly valuable articles, journals and books related to Kedah’s history.

“May Allah reward him for all his good deeds and contributions,” Sanusi said in a statement tonight.

Wan Shamsuddin had conducted various research on the history of Kedah and was one of the key persons behind the discovery of the seventh generation descendant of the legendary Puteri Mahsuri, Wan Aishah Wan Nawawi in Kampung Kemala, Phuket, Thailand in 1988.

He was also one out of three recipients of PSM’s fellow awards in 2012, in recognition of his contributions and services in protecting and conserving the history of the Malays and Malaysia.

It is learnt that Wan Shamsuddin’s remains will be laid to rest today. -Bernama