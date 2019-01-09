Kedah Immigration Dept nabs 11 illegal immigrants

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department detained 11 illegal immigrants in various locations in Tunjang, Jitra, today.

Its director, Zuhair Jamaludin, said the operation was conducted by 13 Immigration personnel from midnight to 4am at five houses in Taman Suria and the surrounding areas.

“We inspected 46 immigrants of various nationalities and detained four men from Bangladesh, two men and two women from Indonesia and two men and a woman from Myanmar, aged between 18 and 46,“ he said in a statement.

Zuhair said they were detained for not having valid travel documents and overstaying.

He said they would be sent to the Belantik Immigration Detention Depot in Sik. — Bernama