Kedah introduces new durian varieties named ‘J Sparrow’ and ‘Jerai’

SUNGAI PETANI: The Kedah Veterinary Department today unveiled new durian varieties known as D216 (J. Sparrow) and D217 (Jerai) which were planted at a durian orchard in Kampung Ketapang, Sungai Tok Pawang, Bedong near here.

State Agriculture and Food Industries, Plantation Industries and Commodities, Transport and Indian Community Affairs chairman Datuk Azman Nasrudin said the durian clones would be new products for durian aficionados in the country.

“We are offering a new durian variety that is expected to get good demand, the D216 and D217 clone varieties have their own unique taste and shape that is expected to be in high demand from durian lovers,” he said.

Azman said this during a press conference after launching the durian clones at a durian orchard near here today. Kedah Agriculture director, Ramli Abdul Rahman and the entrepreneur of the new durian varieties Teoh Seng Khoon were also present.

Commenting further, Azman said that among the characteristics of the J. Sparrow durian is that the main colour of the flesh is light yellow-brown with a moderate aroma while its average sweetness is 35.3 per cent Brix (sugar content of an aqueous solution) with moderate bitterness.

“Meanwhile the main color of the flesh of Durian Jerai is light yellow and it has a strong aroma, the average sweetness is 35 per cent Brix with moderate bitterness. It has a medium rough texture and a strong creamy taste,” he said.

Azman said he hoped the planters of the durian variety would be able to plant more of such durian trees so that the new variety could become prevalent in the market. At present, there are seven J. Sparrow durian trees planted with another 10 for the Jerai variety.

Meanwhile, Teoh said the public could come to the durian orchard to taste the two durian clones as the varieties were not yet sold in the open market.

He added that the J Sparrow is being sold at between RM35 and RM45 per kg, and the Jerai variant at RM20 to RM35 per kg. - Bernama