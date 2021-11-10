Kedah JBPM identifies 18 locations at risk of water surge

JITRA: The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified a total of 18 locations in the state at risk of water surge during the current northeast monsoon season.

State JBPM’s Operations and Rescue Division assistant director, Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, said that some of the locations where most of such incidents were expected to occur were in Yan, Kubang Pasu (Jitra) and Baling districts.

In this regard, he appealed to the public to postpone any family holiday plans for the time being, particularly for picnic activities at waterfalls or near rivers, to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Having picnics at lake areas is also highly discouraged. In fact, there are many locations which are prone to water surge incidents, including Baling, Yan, Langkawi and here (Jitra).

“We will conduct regular monitoring at these locations,” he told reporters at the Bukit Wang picnic here where the water surge incident occurred yesterday.

However, in the 6pm incident, no casualties were reported and three families were successfully evacuated, while two trapped victims were rescued.

Commenting further, Mohamadul Ehsan said that the JBPM would monitor areas identified as being at risk of water surge incidents every two hours.

“If heavy rain continues, water surge incidents are expected to occur at waterfalls and rivers,” he said. — Bernama