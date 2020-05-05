Kedah, Kelantan agree to implement conditional MCO

ALOR STAR: Kedah and Kelantan have agreed to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in line with the decision made at the federal government level.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the state government has decided to implement the CMCO immediately, which was postponed in order to fine-tune the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the federal government to suit the needs of the state.

“Local authorities have made some adjustments according to local needs. Therefore, in Kedah, we decided that food premises could operate from 8am to 8pm, but dining-in at eateries is still not allowed during the CMCO period.

“Throughout Ramadan, Muslim food premises are allowed to operate from 3 pm to 8 pm for take-away, drive-through and delivery,” he told reporters after chairing the Covid-19 State Security Working Committee special meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said for the retail and wholesale sectors, the operation hours allowed are also from 8am to 8pm only.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, the Kelantan government decided to implement the CMCO starting tomorrow with 36 economic sectors resuming their operations following the SOP set by both federal and state governments.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said some of the economic sectors allowed to resume are restaurants, food courts, hawker centres and street food stalls from 3pm to 6pm during Ramadan and 7am to 10pm afterwards.

Besides, self-service laundries are allowed to operate from 9am to 6.30pm while the hotel sector could operate 24 hours for accommodation but its restaurant operation is only allowed from 6.30am to 9pm.

“Meanwhile, the public sector will be fully operational starting this Friday (May 8),” he told reporters after chairing the State Security Working Committee special meeting at Kota Darul Naim Kota complex here today.

On Friday (May 1), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had decided to re-open almost all economic activities across the country in a controlled and cautious manner through the CMCO beginning May 4. - Bernama