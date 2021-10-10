Kedah launches ‘Anakku Sejahtera’ programme to help poor, low-income earners

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today launched the “Anakku Sejahtera” programme with an RM1 million fund allocation for children born in the state from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said the programme was an initiative by the state government in collaboration with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to help the poor and low-income earners in Kedah.

“This assistance will be given in the form of SSPN (National Education Savings Scheme) Prime Savings Fund, which was formerly known as SSPN-i, with RM100 to be given to each child.

“To ensure that this assistance reaches the target groups, the state government has set several conditions to apply, among them is that the baby must be a Malaysian citizen born in Kedah, and the parent must be born in Kedah or a resident in the state for more than 10 years.

“Besides that, applicants must also have a monthly household income of RM3,000 and below,“ he said when launching the programme in Langkawi, today. The launch was broadcast online.

Muhammad Sanusi said the application form and more information on the programme could be obtained at the nearest district social welfare office, and RM100 would be deposited into the SSPN Prime Savings account after the application was approved.

“It is quite sad when the latest statistics show that there are still many parents who have not yet come forward to apply for this assistance. Perhaps, they are not aware that the state government is generously helping them through this programme.

“To enable this target group to receive benefits, the state government has agreed to abolish the condition of applying within three months of the date the birth is registered. This means that parents whose children are born between Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2021 can apply,” he said

He also said the state government was always concerned and proactive to assist the people in holistically eradicating poverty, and the goal was to ensure that children did not inherit family poverty.

“As stated by PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the SPPN Prime Savings scheme offers various privileges and advantages to depositors, such as enjoying highly competitive dividends, free takaful protection and matching grants of up to RM10,000 for eligible families,“ he added. — Bernama