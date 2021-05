JITRA: The Kedah chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen cash and assets worth RM8.1 million in connection with various corruption, abuse of power and false claim cases in the state in the first four months this year.

Its director, Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, said 47 individuals, including 26 civil servants had been arrested during the same period, with 33 investigation papers opened.

“Of the total investigation papers opened, 24 were for accepting bribes, while the rest were for giving bribe, making false claims and abusing power.

“Twenty cases had been brought to court under the MACC Act 2009 and the Penal Code,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan donation to asnaf in Changlun, here today.

Meanwhile, Shaharom Nizam also called on civil servants to report to the MACC if they have any information of corruption to enable appropriate action to be taken.-Bernama