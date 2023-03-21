Kedah makes contingency plans for possible water disruptions during Aidilfitri

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government is making contingency plans to face possible water disruptions during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in April.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said as water supply issues had occurred during previous festival celebrations, he is optimistic that with the contingency plan, the problem could be dealt with as best as possible.

“We face the same problem every year, so we have come up with a contingency plan, Insya-Allah, this year we are better prepared,” he told reporters at the state-level World Water Day 2023 celebration at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

At the same time, Muhammad Sanusi called on the people in the state to conserve water, especially during the hot season that Kedah is experiencing now as if the situation continues for another two to three months, it is likely to cause water supply disruptions.

“Yesterday, SADA (Syarikat Air Darul Aman) informed that we are facing a weak La Nina phenomenon (resulting in dry weather and reduced rainfall). When it happens (dry season), the river water levels will drop and we have to make adjustments to our pumps (at the dams).

“In areas that are already aware (of this water issue every year), when the drought happens, please be patient, (and) conserve water. Insya-Allah, efforts by the (state) government are being made to overcome this problem,“ he said.

However, the Menteri Besar said the water supply issue is not critical as the water levels in several dams in Kedah are still at sufficient levels including those under the supervision of the Muda Agricultural Development Board (MADA).

For the record, as of today, the water levels at the Pedu Dam was at 83.72 per cent, Muda Dam (73.07 per cent) and Ahning Dam (98.11 per cent).

Muhammad Sanusi said the Kedah Water Resources Board has always taken steps to reactivate several tube wells that had been bored for the pumping process.

He also asked the SADA authorities to increase the number of water tankers to be sent out in case the pump system is unable to supply sufficient water to homes. - Bernama