Kedah MB claim about Penang an incitement: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The claim made by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor that Penang belongs to Kedah is an act of incitement, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the statement also showed that the Menteri Besar has poor knowledge and understanding of history and the Constitution because those who understand history will not bring the matter up.

He told reporters this after closing the Fikrah Siddiq Fadzil seminar - ‘Citra Budaya dan Peradaban Bangsa Malaysia’ at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here today.

On Monday, Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said that Kedah and Penang do not have a border because Penang still belongs to Kedah, claiming further that Kedah only shares a border with Perak and Perlis.

Ahmad Zahid said that as a state leader, Muhammad Sanusi should understand the Constitution and legislation behind the agreement between the two states, adding some agreements had been signed between the states during the era of colonialism.

“We reject colonialism (but) it was the agreement that was translated into the Cobbold Commission for the formation of (Federation) of Malaya,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said the Unity Government should be given time to prove its performance in governing the country, saying it was unfair to assess the actual performance of the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim within only seven months.

“Everyone should know that the effects of the announcements and funds provided through the tabling of Budget 2023, for example, will only be seen when the implementation is fully carried out,“ he added.

On the seminar, Ahmad Zahid said he hoped that the knowledge-sharing session would continue and be further developed, describing the late Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil as someone whose thinking was advanced, universal and inclusive that celebrated the reality of a multicultural and multireligious society in this country.

He also announced an allocation of RM500,000 for the organisation of seminars, forums or discourses on the thoughts of the language and cultural expert in the future. - Bernama