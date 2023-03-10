Kedah MB denies making defamatory remarks

SHAH ALAM: In a statement of defence filed at the High Court yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor denied having made defamatory statements against Berjaya Corp Berhad founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

Sanusi claimed his comments were taken out of context and were “fair comment” and “qualified privilege”, adding that they served only to emphasise that he would take care of the people’s welfare and not safeguard the interests of corporations.

He denied mentioning Berjaya Land Berhad (BLand) in his speech, or saying Tan was corrupt, or that either had done anything illegal to break the law.

Sanusi also denied saying Tan and BLand had lied to the people of Selangor and the public.

Tan filed a RM200 million defamation suit against Sanusi for comments made during a Jelajah Mega PN Best/PN Best Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera mega tour on Aug 2.

Sanusi allegedly made false and baseless allegations against Tan and BLand, implicating them in the RM700 million Selangor Maritime Gate project to rehabilitate the Klang River.

Tan and BLand are demanding a public apology and RM200 million in compensation from the PAS leader.

Through his legal representatives, Tan said the comments implied that he is a corrupt person, corrupt businessman and a crony to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Tan also claimed the comments implied that he benefited directly or indirectly, or received for free 600 acres of land from the Selangor government.

He added that Sanusi’s comments implied that he had given benefits to the Selangor government in return for the land, causing the state to incur losses of RM180 million.

“The defamatory statements were completely untrue, extreme, vile and specious/spurious and had no basis whatsoever.”

However, Sanusi said the comments he made about the land are true and that Tan and BLand were given the land by the state government for a river project.

Special purpose vehicle Landasan Lumayan Berjaya Sdn Bhd (LLBSB) was reportedly formed through a joint venture between Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated subsidiary Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (with a 45% stake) and Berjaya Hartanah Bhd (55%) to clean and develop the Klang River, among others.

Tan’s lawyers said in a statement he and BLand never obtained and were never awarded any land measuring 600 acres valued at RM10 billion, as alleged by Sanusi.

“Only several parcels of land totalling 103.6 acres were identified as feasible for development and granted approval for alienation to LLBSB by the Selangor government with specific conditions.”

They added that BLand was required to raise funds to pay the premium based on the market rate for the alienation of the 103.6-acre land to LLBSB.