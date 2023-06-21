Kedah MB: Errant reflexology centres to be shut down

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will take stern action against reflexology centres including shutting down their operations if they carry out activities in breach of the licensing conditions, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said this was decided at the state executive council meeting today and local authorities and other enforcement agencies would be monitoring their activities to ensure they abide by the rules.

“If monitoring by local authorities, the police, Immigration Department and the state government itself shows that these centres are still involved in prohibited activities, their licence will not be renewed and the centres will be shut down.

“We will see what legal provisions can be used to stop the issuance of licences to such centres,” he told a press conference after chairing the state Exco meeting here.

Muhammad Sanusi also said all activities with elements of entertainment in the state including at institutions of higher learning come under the Entertainment Control Enactment and need a licence from the local authorities.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said he had asked the state legal adviser to come up with guidelines on the duties of state executive councillors after the state assembly is dissolved.

“The state legal adviser has been asked to spell out what can be done by a caretaker government, and we will direct all state Exco members to return their official vehicles,” said Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Muhammad Sanusi said June 25 remains the date for him to have an audience with Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah to seek his consent to dissolve the state assembly on a proposed date. - Bernama