Kedah MB: New homes for Kampung Iboi flood victims ready by Ramadan

SIK: The new housing project in Desa Keda Kampung Sadek, Baling for the Kampung Iboi flood victims is expected to be occupied by Ramadan next month, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor said.

“The Baling district officer has drawn lots for 12 more houses... the homeowners are also informed as to which house they are going to occupy.

“The houses are almost completed, and I promise that it won’t be any longer than March.

“So, they can move by Ramadan,” he told reporters after the handover of land grants for the Sik district level and also the launch of Kampung Sejahtera here today.

The housing project was developed to place those who lost their homes to floods and a water surge in Baling on July 4 last year.

A total of 17 houses were built but there was a delay in the project which was initially scheduled to be completed in December last year.

In July last year, Muhammad Sanusi announced that the Kedah government would fully cover the monthly rent for the temporary accommodation of victims who lost their homes.

In the July 4 incident, a family of three, including an elderly person who was paralysed and a mother who was four months pregnant, died after their house was swept away by raging waters. - Bernama